One Piece Episode 1029 to show Luffy, Uta & Sabo’s childhood memories

One Piece Season 20 Episode 1029 is coming soon, and it is likely to show one-on-one battles. Luffy finally learned from Hyogoro the tricks to defeating Kaido. One Piece Episode 1029 is titled, "A Faint Memory! Luffy and Red-Haired's Daughter Uta!"

Spoilers alert: This article may contain One Piece Episode 1029 spoilers!

Episode 1028 focuses on the son of Akagami Shank named Uta who played a role in Luffy's childhood. One Piece Episode 1029 will tell the story of Monkey D Luffy's friendship with the son of Akagami Shank named Uta.

When Luffy was small, he met the Red Pirates led by Akagami Shanks. It is also what inspired him to become a Pirate King. Moreover, Shanks once saved his life from death. During the same period, Luffy met Akagami's son Uta. One Piece Episode 1029 will give some glimpse of Uta and Luffy's childhood memories.

Uta was the musician of the Red Hair Pirates. Her amazing voice produces harmonious sounds and makes people pleasing to ear. Luffy lives with bandits on the mountain. The bandit also lived with a child named Ace who is the son of the Pirate King, Gol D Roger. They also have a friend name Sabo.

The three friends, Luffy, Ace and Sabo desire to become Pirate in the future. When they were young, Ace and Sabo went to the ocean while Luffy finally followed in his brother's footsteps to achieve his dream of becoming a Pirate King.

On the ship, Luffy met the crew members, including Zoro, Nami, Usop, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Brook, and Franky. Luffy and all the members of the Pirates start their journey to find a treasure called 'One Piece.'

One Piece Episode 1029 release details

One Piece Episode 1029 will be released on August 14, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM (August 14)

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM (August 14)

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM (August 14)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM (August 14)

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM (August 14)

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM (August 14)

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (August 14)

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM (August 14)

