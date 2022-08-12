Russo Brothers' film 'The Electric State' adds Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-08-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 13:07 IST
Actors Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have boarded the cast of Anthony and Joe Russo's next directing venture ''The Electric Slate''.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, the movie is based on the acclaimed 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag of ''Tales from the Loop'' fame.

The project is set up at Netflix, marking the director duo's third collaboration with streamer after their recent directorial ''The Gray Man'' and the 2020 production ''Extraction''.

In a statement, posted on its official website, the streaming service also revealed that ''Succession'' star Brian Cox and actor-comedian Jenny Slate will feature in the movie in voice roles.

''The Electric State'' is set in a ''retro-futuristic past'' and follows an orphaned teenager, played by Brown, who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the frequent collaborators of The Russo Brothers, have penned the script.

The Russos are also producing the feature film via their AGBO banner, along with the company's co-founder, Mike Larocca. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also credited as producers.

Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley are attached to executive produce the movie.

Production is expected to begin later this year.

