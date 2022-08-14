Left Menu

Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus

More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. City2Surf, which calls itself the world’s largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia's biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach. Participants decorated themselves in a variety of fancy dress, including dinosaur costumes, gorillas and stars.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:23 IST
Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. City2Surf, which calls itself the world's largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia's biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach.

Participants decorated themselves in a variety of fancy dress, including dinosaur costumes, gorillas and stars. Liam Adams won the men's race in 41 minutes and 8 seconds, while Leanne Pompeani was the first female finisher in 45:43, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The City2Surf, started in 1971, raises millions of dollars for various charities across Australia. For the last two years the physical event was called off due to the pandemic, and organisers held a "virtual run", allowing participants to run in their own neighbourhoods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022