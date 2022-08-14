Left Menu

Union ministers, Delhi LG participate in 'Prabhat Pheri' with 10k NDMC school students

Three union ministers and Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sunday participated in an early morning walk with 10,000 NDMC school students to celebrate the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, an official statement said.

Three union ministers and Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sunday participated in an early morning walk with 10,000 NDMC school students to celebrate the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official statement said. The 'Prabhat Pheri' began from Janpath Radial and culminated at the National War Memorial at India Gate to celebrate the campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi attended the event. Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman New Delhi Municipal Corporation Ashwani Kumar, members of NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Vishakha Sailani also participated in the march. ''Joined Union Ministers @PiyushGoyal @smritiirani & @M_Lekhi in a 'Prabhat Pheri' by over 10000 school children as part of #HarGharTiranga Abhiyan. Children's enthusiasm, energy and their love for Tiranga was simply infectious. The fervor indeed is INDIA! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,'' the LG said in a tweet. The LG also posted pictures of the 'pheri' where children along with Union ministers and other officials were seen carrying the national flag. ''Boundless Energy, Infectious Enthusiasm, Tricolour in Hand & India in Heart! As the children walked from CP to the War Memorial at India Gate,'' the LG said in another tweet. Before the beginning of the event, LG said children are the bright future of India who are witnessing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'. 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a festival of our culture, heritage and achievement earned during the 75 years of independent India, he said.

Saxena said Har Ghar Tiranga is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in which citizens will celebrate it by hoisting it atop their house. ''The tricolour is the symbol of our freedom of struggle and sacrifice of our freedom fighters who gave their supreme sacrifice for the future of our nation,'' Saxena was quoted saying. He urged the children to carry the tricolour in the Prabhat Pheri and take it home to be hoisted as a part of the campaign, the statement added.

