Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' raises Rs 21 crore in three days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:54 IST
Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' raises Rs 21 crore in three days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's "Raksha Bandhan" has collected Rs 21 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama hit the cinema halls on Thursday.

On the first day, ''Raksha Bandhan'' raised Rs 8.20 crore at the domestic box office, which dropped to Rs 6.40 crore on Friday.

As per Zee Studios, the film raised Rs 6.51 crore on Saturday, taking its box office total to Rs 21.11 crore.

"Raksha Bandhan" is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming.

The movie features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's on-screen love interest, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.

''Raksha Bandhan'' is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Kumar's sister, Alka Hiranandani and Rai. It is backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Production in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022