Left Menu

UP: Woman dies during forced abortion, 4 booked

The accused were identified as a 28-year-old driver, his friend, a senior official of a private hospital, and a doctor, they said.Superintendent of Police Rural Suryakant Tripathi said the woman had died while undergoing a forced abortion on Friday.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 15-08-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 16:38 IST
UP: Woman dies during forced abortion, 4 booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against four people including a doctor in connection with the death of a 22-year-old rape victim during a forced abortion, police said on Monday. The accused were identified as a 28-year-old driver, his friend, a senior official of a private hospital, and a doctor, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suryakant Tripathi said the woman had died while undergoing a forced abortion on Friday. According to the police, the woman was staying at her uncle's place for her studies where she met a driver who allegedly raped her.

After five months of pregnancy, the accused took the woman to a private hospital for abortion on the pretext of giving her medicine, they said. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's uncle, the main accused and the senior official have been arrested, they said. Efforts are on to arrest the other two accused, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022