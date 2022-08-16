Left Menu

Imogen Reid to star alongside Ellen Pompeo in Hulu series

Actor Imogen Reid has joined Ellen Pompeo in the untitled limited series set at streaming platform Hulu.According to entertainment website Variety, the series is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism Reid.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-08-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 10:16 IST
Imogen Reid to star alongside Ellen Pompeo in Hulu series
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Imogen Reid has joined Ellen Pompeo in the untitled limited series set at streaming platform Hulu.

According to entertainment website Variety, the series is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism (Reid). ''As they begin to raise her alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves and protect their own narrative, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage,'' the synopsis reads. The show has received an eight-episode order from Hulu. Katie Robbins is writing and executive producing. Pompeo will also serve as executive produce via her Calamity Jane production banner. Erin Levy is the showrunner and executive producer. Reid has previously featured in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald," BBC's 2019 adaption of "Les Miserables," and HBO series "The Third Day'' (2020).

ABC Signature is the studio behind the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022