Left Menu

Shreya Dhanwanthary, Lillete Dubey's short film 'Birth' to premiere on Disney+Hotstar

It was a pleasure working with stellar actors such as Lilette and Shreya, who brought the characters in our minds come, so perfectly to life, the producer said in a statement.Sundar said he is hopeful that audience would relate with the theme of Birth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:39 IST
Shreya Dhanwanthary, Lillete Dubey's short film 'Birth' to premiere on Disney+Hotstar
  • Country:
  • India

Thriller short film ''Birth'', starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey, will release on streaming platform Disney + Hotstar on August 27.

Directed by Shyam Sunder and produced by Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media, ''Birth'' also features Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan, and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles. The 25-minute ''satirical feminist thriller'' follows a pregnant woman Meera (Shreya), who visits a place headed by Mama Nithya (Lillete) where expecting mothers come to find joy in their pregnancy. However, Meera falls in the trap of a sinister cult that changes her life. Oswal said with the short film her aim was to explore the role Indian society plays in reshaping a woman's identity as she becomes a mother.

“I conceptualised ‘Birth’, to explore how society attempts to reshape a woman's identity as a 'good mother' in a tongue and cheek way. It was a pleasure working with stellar actors such as Lilette and Shreya, who brought the characters in our minds come, so perfectly to life,'' the producer said in a statement.

Sundar said he is hopeful that audience would relate with the theme of ''Birth''. ''The film has a unique vision. It focuses on the personal struggles of the countless women who struggle to maintain their identity in the face of societal pressure through a satirical twist. Lilette and Shreya have done absolute justice to their versatile roles. We hope that the relatable theme of ‘Birth’ appeals to the audience,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022