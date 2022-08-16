Shreya Dhanwanthary, Lillete Dubey's short film 'Birth' to premiere on Disney+Hotstar

Thriller short film ''Birth'', starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey, will release on streaming platform Disney + Hotstar on August 27.

Directed by Shyam Sunder and produced by Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media, ''Birth'' also features Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan, and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles. The 25-minute ''satirical feminist thriller'' follows a pregnant woman Meera (Shreya), who visits a place headed by Mama Nithya (Lillete) where expecting mothers come to find joy in their pregnancy. However, Meera falls in the trap of a sinister cult that changes her life. Oswal said with the short film her aim was to explore the role Indian society plays in reshaping a woman's identity as she becomes a mother.

“I conceptualised ‘Birth’, to explore how society attempts to reshape a woman's identity as a 'good mother' in a tongue and cheek way. It was a pleasure working with stellar actors such as Lilette and Shreya, who brought the characters in our minds come, so perfectly to life,'' the producer said in a statement.

Sundar said he is hopeful that audience would relate with the theme of ''Birth''. ''The film has a unique vision. It focuses on the personal struggles of the countless women who struggle to maintain their identity in the face of societal pressure through a satirical twist. Lilette and Shreya have done absolute justice to their versatile roles. We hope that the relatable theme of ‘Birth’ appeals to the audience,'' he said.

