New instalment from 'Saw' franchise announced, film to release in October 2023

A new instalment of the 'Saw' movie franchise is all set to scare audiences in theatres as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced October 27, 2023, as its release date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:03 IST
Saw (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new instalment of the 'Saw' movie franchise is all set to scare audiences in theatres as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced October 27, 2023, as its release date. According to Variety, the movie will be directed by ertKevin Greut, who helmed 2009's 'Saw VI' and 2010's 'Saw: The Final Chapter' while serving as the editor for the first five instalments and 2007's 'Jigsaw'.

Greutert is a fan favourite of the franchise, with many championing his chops on his two entries. In addition to the 'Saw' films, he's also helmed the features 'Jessabelle' with Sarah Snook and 'Visions' with Isla Fisher. The new movie's plot has been kept under the wraps however; the studio has promised the film will capture fans' "hearts, and other body parts, with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve."

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," said Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the franchise. The 'Saw' movies, the first of which was released in 2004, have grossed healthy box office receipts. The second film, which starred Donnie Wahlberg, was the most lucrative instalment, grossing over USD 147 million worldwide, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

