New York Comedy Festival 2022 to be headlined by John Mulaney, Conan O'Brien

The New York Comedy Festival, which will be returning for its 18th year, has announced its 2022 headliners and it includes comedians like John Mulaney and Conan O'Brien. According to The Hollywood Reporter, apart from the duo, this year's New York Comedy Festival will also be headlined by Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, Jenny Slate, Bill Maher, Jo Koy, JB Smoove, Jimmy O. Yang, Mo Amer, Shane Gillis, The Guilty Feminist, Nurse Blake, Ms Pat and Bassem Youssef.

The largest comedy festival in the US, NYCF will expand for the time ever to Nassau County, Long Island at the UBS Arena, where Mulaney will play on November 11. It will take place from November 7 to November 13. Launched in 2004, NYCF is produced by Carolines on Broadway and created by Caroline Hirsch, bringing together over 200 top comedians in over 100 shows at venues throughout the five boroughs of NYC, at venues including the Beacon Theatre, Carolines on Broadway, Madison Square Garden and Town Hall.

As part of the lineup, Slate will perform at Town Hall on November 9; Koy will headline MSG on November 10; O'Brien will bring his podcast 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' to the Beacon Theatre on November 10 and 11; Morgan will perform at Town Hall on November 12; Sykes will do a set at Beacon Theatre on November 12, and Maher will appear at Hulu Theater at MSG on November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)