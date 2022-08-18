Left Menu

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart board 'Feud' season two

Actors Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart have joined the cast of the upcoming second season of Ryan Murphys FX anthology series Feud.Titled Feud Capotes Women, the upcoming season is based on Laurence Leamers bestselling book Capotes Women A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, reported entertainment website Variety.The mini-series, also featuring Naomi Watts and Chloe Sevigny, is set in the 1970s and ends with author Truman Capotes death in 1984.

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart board 'Feud' season two
Actors Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart have joined the cast of the upcoming second season of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series ''Feud''.

Titled ''Feud: Capote's Women'', the upcoming season is based on Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book ''Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era'', reported entertainment website Variety.

The mini-series, also featuring Naomi Watts and Chloe Sevigny, is set in the 1970s and ends with author Truman Capote’s death in 1984. It focuses on the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends -- whom he called his 'swans' --in the back by publishing a roman short story called “La Cote Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975. The piece was intended to be a chapter in Capote’s infamous unfinished novel ''Answered Prayers'', his follow-up to the blockbuster ''In Cold Blood''.

Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes with Jon Robin Baitz attached as writer and showrunner.

Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing ''Feud: Capote’s Women'' alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear and Alexis Martin Woodall.

