Left Menu

Raju Srivastava continues to be in critical condition, showing no improvement

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, has been showing no improvement and continues to be in critical condition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:46 IST
Raju Srivastava continues to be in critical condition, showing no improvement
Raju Srivastava (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, has been showing no improvement and continues to be in critical condition.

According to a source, Raju Srivastava is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement. The comedian had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this his trainer took him to the hospital.

Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Earlier, Raju Srivastava's family issued a statement about his health, they asked everyone to pray for his health and not believe in rumours, "Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him," tweeted Raju Srivastava's family.

At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state. Speaking about the comedian's career, he is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. Raju Srivastava has also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

He came into the limelight for his great comic timing after performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022