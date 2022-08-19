Left Menu

Why Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 6 is not happening? Know full details

The final season of Camp Cretaceous ties in with the final film, Jurassic World: Dominion. Image Credit: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Facebook
Netflix has launched Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5, which is the finale of the anime series. The drama resolves all the main characters and gives a satisfactory conclusion. While some fans also expect Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 6, that's not going to happen.

The fifth and the final season of Camp Cretaceous ended on a brighter note showing the campers destroying the mind control chips and releasing the dinosaurs before finally being rescued by Mae, Dave, Roxie and Brandon who Daniel had arrested.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 concluded with Episode 12, "The Nublar Six." The episode shows what happens two years later. The group remains in contact with Yasmina and Sammy living together. Ben is spending the summer with Mae and Bumpy on Mantah Corp island. Kenji has been adopted by the Bowmans and Brooklynn is investigating strange events at the Lockwood Estate while dating Kenji. Hearing a strange noise, Darius is surprised to spot a Brachiosaurus nearby.

The final season of Camp Cretaceous ties in with the final film, Jurassic World: Dominion.

The action-adventure series received highly positive reviews from critics and is running successfully throughout the world. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 was launched on July 21, 2022. Aaron Hammersley and Scott Kreamer are the showrunners of the series. They are also teamed as the executive producers along with Lane Lueras, Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall.

Steven Spielberg's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous was launched in 2020. It is canonically set in the Jurassic World universe. The first two seasons take place with Colin Trevorrow's 2015 blockbuster and the rest three seasons occur before the main story of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The series follows dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman who is given the opportunity to visit Camp Cretaceous, an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp on Isla Nublar, after winning a video game. Darius meets five other teenagers—Ben, Yaz, Brooklynn, Kenji, and Sammy—who were also chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Netflix series officially ended with its fifth season, and there is no chance of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 6.

