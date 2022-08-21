Korean star Lee Joon-gi on Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil': Looking forward to 'Duranga'

Popular Korean actor Lee Joon-gi says he is happy about his hit show ''Flower of Evil'' getting an Indian adaptation with ''Duranga'', starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami.

Lee, also known for K-dramas such as ''Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'' and ''Criminal Minds'', took to Instagram on Saturday to send his best wishes to the team of ''Duranga''.

''Happy to see you (Indian) friends! Looking forward to it,'' Lee captioned the posters of the Korean-language show ''Flower of Evil'' alongside ''Duranga''.

''Duranga'', currently streaming on ZEE5, follows Sammit (Devaiah) as the perfect man who is hiding a twisted past from his wife Ira, a super cop, played by Dhami. The Hindi series is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan. It is showrun by Goldie Behl, who has co-produced the project via his Rose Audio Visuals along with Shradha Singh.

''Duranga'' also stars Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra. Lee is also known for films such as ''The King and the Clown'' and ''Resident Evil: The Final Chapter''.

