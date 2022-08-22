Left Menu

South star Chiranjeevi on August 22 turned 67, on this occasion he celebrated his birthday with family and close friends.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 13:10 IST
Here's how Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday
Chiranjeevi with family and friends . Image Credit: ANI
South star Chiranjeevi on August 22 turned 67, on this occasion he celebrated his birthday with family and close friends. Pictures from the birthday celebration has been shared widely on social media.

A fan club of birthday with the username Ujjwal Reddy on Twitter shared a picture of the intimate birthday celebration. The post reads, "Fun filled joyous last night. My Idol #RamCharan celebrating his lovable father Megastar Chiru's Bday. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi"

https://twitter.com/HumanTsunaME/status/1561567183741693952? In the picture, Chiranjeevi was seen seated on a chair dressed in a blue-white printed shirt that he paired with denim.

Smiling for a group picture, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan was seen standing at the back while keeping his hands on his dad's shoulders. On the work front, the actors will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer film 'Bhola Shankar'.Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu.

'Bhola Shankar' is an official Telugu remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which starred south actors Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles. Apart from 'Bhola Shankar', Chiranjeevi will be also seen in a political thriller film 'GodFather', which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

The film also casts actors Nayanthara and Satya Dev in prominent roles and is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. 'GodFather' will also cast Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the 'Radhe' actor's debut in the Telugu film industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

