PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:44 IST
Aubrey Plaza tapped to star in Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'
Aubrey Plaza Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

''Parks and Recreation'' star Aubrey Plaza is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming film ''Megalopolis''.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, the film already has actors Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne on board.

''The Godfather'' filmmaker is directing the independently financed film, his passion project, from his own script.

Coppola previously described ''Megalopolis'' as a contemporary drama in which ''the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love''.

The film, mounted on a budget just south of USD 100 million, will begin production later this year.

Plaza, who is garnering career-best reviews for her recent film ''Emily the Criminal'', is also set to star in the second season of HBO's hit anthology series ''The White Lotus''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

