Confidential Assignment 2: Hyun Bin, YoonA, Yoo Hae Jin, Jin Seon Kyu share their experience

The sequel to the 2017 film, Confidential Assignment 2: International (Korean: 공조2; Hanja: 共助2; RR: Gongjo 2; lit. Cooperation 2) will release in September 2022. Recently, some of the stars, including Hyun Bin, YoonA, Yoo Hae Jin and Jin Seon Kyu attended a press conference to promote the upcoming movie. There they spoke about their experience working together again and the difficulties they faced while making the sequel.

The director Lee Seok Hoon talked about the difficulties of producing a sequel film, explaining, "There are inevitably jinxes that the sequel does worse than the original. I thought about the cause of that. I thought that I couldn't rely on the previous work's success when following suit with the characters."

He added, "There are a lot of comments saying that it's great to see the actors from the first film return. I think the conditions for the sequel are the characters who receive love. I believe that the curiosity of the characters' back stories is the driving force that creates sequels."

Lee SeokHoon continued, "While we didn't specifically discuss this, I've personally thought about what kind of story it could be if a third film was made. If the sequel receives lots of love, I anticipate that a third film can be made through that driving force."

Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, and YoonA talked about their return to The Confidential Assignment 2: International. They said, "I really liked it. As soon as there was talk about 'Confidential Assignment 2,' I thought it'd be great if I could do it with the actors from before. While we were comfortable, I also think our synergy was doubled."

YooHae Jin remarked, "For 'Confidential Assignment 1,' the results were good but it was also good on set, which is why I was excited to see everyone again."

YoonA continued, "This is my first time meeting everyone again for a series production. It was so nice [to see everyone] and I felt really familiar. I was able to film even more comfortably."

YoonA also explained her role as an employed woman in the sequel.

She said, "After being persecuted for being unemployed in the first film, she's now found a job as a beauty YouTuber. She also develops conflicting thoughts when she starts giving Jack the feelings she had for Chul Ryung." She made everyone laugh as she added, "I think that happens with anyone in front of her."

The South Korean actor Jin Sun Kyu shared his experience playing a villain and about his looks in the movie. He made quips about Jang Myung Jun's hairstyle, describing it as a mushroom-shaped snack.

"I'm anticipating a good portrayal of my physical transformation. I honestly felt really happy. I showed my wife because it was such a different image and she said, 'Honey, what kind of role? Choco Boy role?,'"

Jin Sun Kyuamusingly added, "I thought she would say I looked cool but she said I resembled Choco Boy."

Hyun Bin and Daniel Henney are reuniting in Confidential Assignment 2 after 17 years. Lastly they both work together in the 2005 drama "My Lovely Sam Soon." Daniel Henney was unable to attend the press conference, as he is currently out of the country. He made his appearance through a video call. While sharing the memories of the duos last film he said, "After meeting again, it felt like we got close right off the bat."

Hyun Bin added, "As we've both been in our individual places and have been acting well to fit our situations, I think that's why we were able to work on another project together. It was so nice to see him on set. I was also really looking forward to it. It was so great."

Daniel Henney said on the happiest moments throughout the shooting "There's a nightclub scene in the movie and after that filming, Hyun Bin and I drank beer at a hotel and talked a lot about old times. I personally really enjoyed it."

Lastly, director Lee Seok Hoon commented, "All the movies I've made thus far have been for audiences over the age of 12. They're not that cruel or violent and are fun. I hope this becomes a fun and enjoyable film that viewers can watch with their families this Chuseok holiday [Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving]. I will be thankful if you seek out the movie theater and choose 'Confidential Assignment' this Chuseok."

YoonA shared, "The impressiveness and fun of the first film will be doubled in the sequel. I hope you will join 'Confidential Assignment' this Chuseok." Hyun Bin added, "I'm seeing and greeting you for the first time in a while. As much love as we've received, we made this just as diligently so I hope you enjoy it this Chuseok."

Confidential Assignment 2 is all about a secret cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. Im Cheol-ryung is heading back to South Korea to team up again with Kang Jin-tae (played by Yooae-jin) to chase the criminal. Hyun Bin will reprise his role Im Cheol-ryung, an officer of a special investigation team in North Korea. He teamed up with a South Korean detective named Kang Jin-tae (Yoo Hae-jin) to catch the notorious criminals. Read the synopsis below.

"North Korean detective Im Chul-Ryung is sent to South Korea on a new mission. His target is North Korean crime organization leader Jang Myung-Joon (Jin Sun-kyu). In South Korea, Im Chul-ryung teams up again with Detective Kang Jin-Tae Because of a mistake he made, Detective Kang Jin-Tae now works in a cybercrime investigation team rather than the regional investigation unit. He wants to rejoin the regional investigation unit. Meanwhile, F.B.I. Agent Jack joins Im Chul-ryung and Kang Jin-tae in their pursuit of Jang Myung-Joon."

Confidential Assignment 2 will release in September 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean movies and K-dramas.

