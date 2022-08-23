Should Kudo be a part of the Olympics?

Martial arts exponent and multiple Guinness Record holder Vispy Kharadi says Kudo is becoming popular around the world.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 23: A mixed martial art, Kudo is an official Japanese cultural sport under the same category as Judo. It is a safe, scientific, modern, and practical combination of karate, Judo, Jujutsu, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Surat-based Vispy Kharadi, a globally known exponent of martial arts, believes that the martial art of Kudo should be a part of sporting events like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. Vispy, who holds as many as seven Guinness Records in different categories, has directed his efforts to popularise Kudo in India and elsewhere and press for its inclusion in the world’s greatest sporting extravaganza.

“Kudo is recognised by more than 10 national Olympic committees and has over 50 member countries. Considering its ever-growing popularity around the world, we believe Kudo is a perfect candidate for inclusion in the Olympics, and this is what we are working for,” said Vispy.

Vispy is the treasurer of the Kudo International Federation of India (KIFI), the governing body for Kudo in the country, which was established in 2011 to promote Kudo in the country and create world champions in Kudo. Actor and Judo/Karate art expert Akshay Kumar, along with Hanshi Mehul Vora, is among the founding members of the Federation along with Vispy.

Vispy is also associated with the NBSII Institute and Kudo Association, Gujarat and Women Self Defence Centre (WSDC) for more than a decade. The NBSSI Institute is run by Mehul Vora to improve awareness of physical fitness and self-defence among children, women, and the elderly.

A trained martial art expert, Vispy is a 5th Dan black belt holder in karate, awaiting the result of 3rd Dan black belt in Kudo, 2nd Dan Black Belt in Kenjutsu, 1st Dan black belt in Aikijujutsu, Judo, Kobudo. He is also an expert trainer in Krav Maga.

He holds Seven Guinness Records in the martial arts category, including four in the most layered bed of nails sandwich, one for having most watermelons cut on his stomach, one for having most watermelons cut on his stomach on a Nail Bed, and one for bending Iron Rods with Neck. In fact, he is the only person from Asia to achieve Seven Guinness Records in the highly risky and potentially life-threatening stunts. He has also participated in martial arts events around the country and the world.

Vispy will also be aiming to etch his name again in the Guinness Book of Records by attempting multiple Guinness Records in Surat in a few weeks from now. He will attempt to create records in the categories, which will surely come as a surprise for everyone. Vispy, a trainer in Kudo and other forms of martial arts such as Krav Maga, has trained police personnel of different states in martial arts. He has also trained Border Security Force personnel and as many as 600 army commandos in short-hand combat and other aspects of martial arts, besides physical activities such as balancing, stooping, stress response training, etc.

Vispy also supports self-defence initiatives undertaken by police and other organisations and has trained thousands of girls and women in self-defence free of cost. He has also participated in various stage shows and modelling events. His excellent physique and good looks have also brought him TV ads and roles in Bollywood movies Brothers and Naam Shabana.

Armed with an MBA, Vispy worked with various national and foreign banks for more than a decade of his professional career. He performed well and climbed the professional ladder, but deep down, he knew he did not want to be a banker all his life. He quit the banking job in 2015 and launched “Spaartan - Vispy’s Martial Arts & Fitness Academy”, an open martial arts centre, a few months later.

