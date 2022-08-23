Paul Rudd set to join season 3 cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Hollywood star Paul Rudd has joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' for the show's upcoming season 3. According to Variety, he previously made a cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in Season 2 finale 'I Know Who Did It'. It is not known whether Rudd will appear in a series regular, recurring, or guest capacity.

In a statement to Variety, series co-creator John Hoffman said, "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 -- as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!" 'Only Murders in the Building' follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), three unlikely friends who live in the same building in New York City and bond over their love of true crime when they find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery and begin a podcast of their own, reported Variety.

Season 2 showed them race to unmask the killer of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Season 3 was greenlit in July. As per Variety, Martin co-created the series with Hoffman. Martin, Hoffman, Short and Gomez executive produce alongside Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Jamie Babbit. (ANI)

