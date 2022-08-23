Left Menu

UP: Court sentences man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Sangeeta Kumari also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Parvindra Mishra.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-08-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 23:44 IST
A court here on Tuesday convicted a man for raping a six-year-old girl in 2017 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special judge of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court no. 1 Sangeeta Kumari also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Parvindra Mishra. The amount will go to the victim, Special Public Prosecutor Sanjeev Bakharwa told PTI.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for an additional year, he said.

The time already spent in jail by Mishra will be deducted from his imprisonment period, he said.

On July 2, 2017, the victim, aged six then, went to Mishra's house in her neighbourhood to watch television. He was alone at home and raped the girl, Bakharwa said.

Later, the girl's father lodged a police complaint in the matter, he said.

