Last month, Suriya was announced as the winner of best actor National Award for Soorarai Pottru.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 12:23 IST
Suriya starts filming for Siruthai Siva's movie
National Award winner Suriya on Wednesday said he has started shooting for his next film with director Siruthai Siva of ''Annaatthe'' fame. The actor made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

''Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!! #Suriya42 @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations,'' Suriya captioned the photo with the director and composer Devi Sri Prasad from the film's launch.

Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, the untitled movie marks the actor's 42nd project. Last month, Suriya was announced as the winner of best actor National Award for ''Soorarai Pottru''. He shared the honour with Ajay Devgn for latter's performance in ''Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior''.

Suriya recently featured in a cameo in the Kamal Haasan-starrer ''Vikram'' and starred as himself in a guest appearance in ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'', fronted by R Madhavan. He will next be seen in ''Vanangaan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

