'King Kong' live-action series in the works at Disney+
Disney Branded Television is in the early stages of developing a live-action series based on King Kong, tracking the origin story of the iconic monster.According to entertainment website Deadline, James Wans banner Atomic Monster would mark its foray into live-action series format with the show.Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom has written the action-adventure drama that sets the classic monster story in the contemporary world, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong.
Folsom will executive produce the show alongside Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster and World Builder Entertainment's Dannie Festa and Marc Manus.
