'King Kong' live-action series in the works at Disney+

Disney Branded Television is in the early stages of developing a live-action series based on King Kong, tracking the origin story of the iconic monster.According to entertainment website Deadline, James Wans banner Atomic Monster would mark its foray into live-action series format with the show.Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom has written the action-adventure drama that sets the classic monster story in the contemporary world, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 13:29 IST
'King Kong' live-action series in the works at Disney+
Disney Branded Television is in the early stages of developing a live-action series based on ''King Kong'', tracking the origin story of the iconic monster.

According to entertainment website Deadline, James Wan's banner Atomic Monster would mark it's foray into live-action series format with the show.

''Paper Girls'' creator Stephany Folsom has written the action-adventure drama that sets the classic monster story in the contemporary world, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong. The series will focus on the mythology of King Kong’s origin story and the supernatural mysteries of his home. It will be based on writer-director Merian C Cooper’s original films and the new King Kong novels by Joe DeVito.

Folsom will executive produce the show alongside Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster and World Builder Entertainment's Dannie Festa and Marc Manus.

