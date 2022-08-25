Left Menu

Director Saawan Kumar Tak hospitalised due to lung ailment

The doctors are saying he is in a critical condition as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition, Navin, Taks nephew, told PTI.The doctor treating the veteran director confirmed that Tak is suffering from a lung ailment but refused to divulge any details.Best known for Salman Khan-starrers Sanam Bewafa 1991, Saawan...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 11:58 IST
Director Saawan Kumar Tak hospitalised due to lung ailment
Saawan Kumar Tak Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Saawan Kumar Tak, director of films such as ''Sanam Bewafa'' and ''Souten'', is undergoing treatment for a lung infection at a hospital here, his nephew said Thursday.

The condition of the 86-year-old filmmaker, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here on Wednesday, is ''critical'', the family member added.

''He was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to an infection in his lungs and breathing issues. The doctors are saying he is in a critical condition as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition,'' Navin, Tak's nephew, told PTI.

The doctor treating the veteran director confirmed that Tak is suffering from a lung ailment but refused to divulge any details.

Best known for Salman Khan-starrers ''Sanam Bewafa'' (1991), ''Saawan... The Love Season'' (2003), and 1983's ''Souten'', featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim, and Padmini Kolhapure, Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with ''Gomti Ke Kinare'', which was Meena Kumari's last film appearance.

Also a lyricist, Tak had penned songs such as ''Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein'', ''Janeman Janeman'' and ''Chand Sitaare'' for Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romance action film ''Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'', which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022