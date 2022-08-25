Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 releases trailer for Teru & his key moments!

One of the much-loved modern classic Mob Psycho 100 is releasing its Season 3 in October 2022. Fans outside Japan can also see the anime series. Crunchyroll will simulcast the new season from Japan. The series will be subtitled and dubbed in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

On June 6, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that it had acquired the international rights for streaming Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

As reported by Crunchyroll, on Wednesday, the official Twitter account of e Mob Psycho 100 anime shared the look of TerukiHanazawa, aka Teru through a video. The image gives his hilarious look with messy hair flying from high. To get everyone ready for Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, the video gives a glimpse of some key Teru moments from previous seasons.

Also, watch the released character of Teru.

On August 7, 2022, the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 OP trailer video was released. The opening theme song is titled "1" and performed by Mob Choir. The ED (ending) "Cobalt" will be performed by the Mob Choir, as well.

Almost all the staff and cast are returning to Mob Psyco 100 Season 3. Season one and two director YuzuruTachikawa has been promoted to Executive Director while Takahiro Hasui — who was the episode director on episode 6 of season 2 and directed episodes of Sk8 the Infinity — will be in the director's chair for season 3.

The other staff members include Hiroshi Seko (Series Coordinator), Yoshimichi Kameda (Character Design), Kazuhiro Wakabayashi (Sound Director), Kenji Kawai (Music), and ONES (Animation Production).

The returning cast members include Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama, Takahiro Sakurai as AratakaReigen, Akio Otsuka as Ekubo, MiyuIrino as RitsuKageyama, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as TerukiHanazawa.

The original manga consists of 101 chapters in its 16 volumes. The first two seasons adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Therefore the third season might end the anime series. Season 2 shows the emergence of the Divine Tree, which grew from the broccoli seed that Mob kept in his pocket, the same event that ended the "World Domination Arc" and Volume 12.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will cover the final three arcs, namely "The Divine Tree Arc", "The Telepathy Mini-Arc" and "The ???% Arc," in addition to the conclusion chapter.

