One Piece Chapter 1058 Raw Scan: All new bounties of the Straw Hat crew revealed!

The summary of One Piece Chapter 1058 is out for international readers. No wonder readers are quite thrilled to know the storyline of the manga chapter, as it is progressing to its final saga.

Straw hat bounties are revealed. One Piece Chapter 1058 is titled "New Emperor." One of the latest spoilers says, "Chopper warns Jinbe that he shouldn't get close to Nami when she's angry. Franky is proud of the Sunny, because in spite of fallen from that height, it has only broken a yard."

The spoiler continues, "A News Coo gives the newspaper to Robin, who tells everyone that their new bounties are out. Sanji runs excitedly to Robin, but he stumbles and the Wanted posters fly across the ship. Narrator presents the new bounties of the emperor "Straw Hat Luffy" and his 9 'commanders'."

There were several speculations that whose bounty is highest and who could be the new emperor. However, it could be speculated that Buggy is never going to be the new Yonko. The recently released spoilers suggest the bounties are as follows:

Chooper for 1,000 Berries

Nami- for 366,000,000 Berries

Brook for 383,000,000 Berries

Franky for 394,000,000 Berries

Usopp for 500,000,000 Berries

Nico Robin for 930,000,000 Berries

Sanji for 1,032,000,000 Berries

Jinbe for 1,100,000,000 Berries

Zoro for 1,100,001,100 Berries

Luffy for 3,000,000,000 Berries

One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers also reveal the bounties for three new pirates, namely Mihawk, Buggy and Crocodile. Sir Crocodile and Mihawk owe debt of 1,965,000,000 Berries, and 3,590,000,000 Berries, respectively. Buggy the Genius Jester has to repay 3,189,000,000 Berries. Read the full spoilers here:

While several spoilers for chapter 1058 are surfacing online, they are unofficial. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

After the release of One Piece Chapter 1058, the manga will be on break. One Piece Chapter 1058 will be released on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

