One Punch Man Season 3 is official: Teaser & celebration images are out

It's official now! One Punch Man Season 3 is happening. After almost three years, the One-Punch Man crews are back.

According to Crunchyroll, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed last week that One Punch Man Season 3 is in production alongside revealing a teaser visual of Saitama and Garou drawn by season one and two character designer Chikashi Kubota.

On Tuesday, creator ONE commented he's excited about the series. Last night, the webcomic creator shared the visuals of their celebration after the season's announcement. The images show Saitama casually strolling through a wall in that trademark ONE style.

Last year, the creator of the anime, Yusuke Murata shared his message via Twitter that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer."

"I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches."

Created by Japanese artist ONE, One-Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, the superhero to fight evil. He can defeat any opponent with a single punch but seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenge due to his overwhelming strength.

As of now the plotline is yet not revealed but according to several media reports, besides the life of Saitama, the One Punch Man Season 3's story could also show Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

Some sources have claimed that Season 3 will be filled with action-packed episodes. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humor in the next season.

The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse. There could be one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The first two seasons of the Japanese anime series have completed the first 23 volumes, and a handful of manga chapters are left to be adapted. According to the left chapters, the Saitama vs. Garou battle will bring a twist into the story.

Other than Kubota's involvement, there's currently no confirmation on any other returning cast and staff members, nor the studio in charge. It has also not been announced when One-Punch Man season three will be released.

