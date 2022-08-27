The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s long overdue casting finally happening!

Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed superhero series The Boys is confirmed with Season 4. The makers are quickly stepping toward their goal. The showrunner Eric Kripke posted on his Twitter addressing fans: "Look, we're writing Season 4 as fast as we can, lay off, jeez." Therefore, we will get more updates on the next phase of the R-rated series.

On August 1, 2022, it was reported that Cameron Crovetti had been promoted as a series regular in The Boys Season 4.

According to recent updates, Soldier Boy's daddy is joining The Boys Season 4. 'The Walking Dead, Supernatural' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been added to the cast of the Amazon superhero series as a recurring guest star.

Deadline reported that his work on the series will reunite Morgan with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke who serves as showrunner of The Boys. During his time on the CW series he portrayed John Winchester in a recurring capacity.

Kripke recently spoke about his attempts to secure Morgan's participation in The Boys Season 4, telling E! News, "Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking. We're trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that."

Created by Eric Kripke, the series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

As for casting Morgan, the showrunner was thinking of it since 2020. In the same year, Eric Kripke publicly thanked Morgan on Twitter for his willingness to join the series. As per the latest news, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining The Boys Season 4 cast.

While the official release date for The Boys Season 4 is yet to be announced, many other facts have been revealed about the forthcoming segment. According to the conclusion of the third season, the superhero boys are returning to battle against the Supes once.

In an interview with Collider, star Karl Urban(played as Billy Butcher) revealed that The Boys Season 4 was about to start filming on August 22. Therefore, it seems the production for the series has been started.

Karl Urban said, "Yeah, we're starting I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season."

Keep a tab on Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Superhero series!

Also Read: Chicago P.D. Season 10 updates: Everything we know so far