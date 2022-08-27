Chicago P.D. Season 10 updates: Everything we know so far

Since NBC has renewed Chicago P.D. for Season 10, fans are getting impatient to know the plotline of Chicago P.D. Season 10. The ninth season ended with the tragic death of police informant Anna, a shocking reality for Voight.

The whole ninth season revolves around Anna and Voight. Fans are shocked by the death of Anna (Carmela Zumbado), and it was Voight's (Jason Beghe) responsibility to protect her.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 is set to premiere on September 21, 2022. The filming for the American police procedural action drama is officially underway. All the cast members reunite on the shooting floor. Recently, on her Instagram, Tracy Spiridakos posted her image with co-stars to be returning in the series including Squerciati, Soffer, Jason Beghe, LaRoyce Hawkins, and others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChAdXcngmEn/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=890d2c70-6432-45eb-b38f-766218d69fa0

A few weeks earlier, Spiridakos came to BUILD, live interview series to talk about the NBC series, Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Spiridakos said, "It's been a really wonderful experience. I joined and I was, you know, like the first day of school, you're a little nervous and getting to know the cast and all the fans and everybody. It's been a really a lovely experience."

She added, "I came in at the end of Season 4 for three episodes, and then I came in full-time Season 5."

While describing Hailey Upton, her character in the series, she said, "She's a badass, but she's also really vulnerable and she's very unapologetic about who she is." Spiridakos also added, "And she's got a very strong moral compass."

As for the cast list of Chicago P.D. Season 10, the creators already confirmed all the crime-fighting heroes are returning to the series. This includes Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, La Royce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater and Amy Morton as Trudy Platt. Hopefully, some new faces will also join Chicago P.D. S10.

Chicago P.D tells the story of an elite group of patrol and intelligence officers in the Chicago Police Department. Thanks to their intricate personal relationships and action-packed work life, the series always keep viewers on their toes with one story or another. The audience sees how the police officers respond to heinous crimes, like kidnapping, deadly gun shootings and drug trafficking. With all this, the episodes never cease to amaze the viewers with nail-biting situations capable of holding their attention down to the wire.

NBC Chicago P.D. Season 10 will premiere Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned to Devidscourse to know more updates on the mystery and thriller crime drama Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon talks about Seven Kings Must Die & new adventure