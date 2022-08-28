Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 11:56 IST
Netflix axes 'Resident Evil' after one season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''Resident Evil'', the Netflix action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise, will not return for a second season.

The development comes a month and a half after the show premiered on July 14.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the decision to pull the plug on the series was not as a bolt from the blue as it did not have a particularly impressive showing on the streamer's Top 10 trending list.

Set in an post-apocalyptic world in the year 2036, ''Resident Evil'' follows Jade Wesker (played by Ella Balinska) who fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. She is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nunez with additional cast members Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery also starred in the show.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb executive produced and wrote ''Resident Evil'' with Mary Leah Sutton. Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film also served as executive producers on the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

