Left Menu

Pak journalist booked for linking ‘disrespectful’ statements about Islam to ex-PM Imran Khan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 22:40 IST
Pak journalist booked for linking ‘disrespectful’ statements about Islam to ex-PM Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan police have registered a case against a journalist on allegations of attributing “disrespectful” statements “not based on facts” about Islam to former prime minister Imran Khan.

The case was registered at RA Bazar police station in Rawalpindi on Saturday against Waqar Satti on the complaint of a cable operator named Chaudhry Nasir Qayyum, the Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant alleged that Satti in a tweet against the former prime minister “disrespected” Islam.

Qayyum said Satti attributed some statements to Imran which were ''not based on facts”.

“Imran Khan has not mentioned any such words […] mentioned in Waqar Satti’s tweet — in any of his speeches,” the FIR quoted him as saying. He added that Satti’s actions had hurt his religious sentiments, “as well as that of thousands of other Muslims”.

The case against Satti was registered under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

As the news of Satti being booked was shared on social media, former minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the case was about “using religion for outrage”.

Satti works for Geo News television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022