Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey. Following is a list of winners in key categories: VIDEO OF THE YEAR Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR Bad Bunny SONG OF THE YEAR

Lizzo-"About Damn Time" BEST COLLABORATION Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-"Industry Baby" BEST K-POP

Lisa-"LALISA" BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron BEST POP

Harry Styles-"As It Was" BEST R&B The Weeknd-"Out of Time" BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-"Do We Have A Problem?" BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE BLACKPINK-"The Virtual"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)