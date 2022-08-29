Left Menu

Following is a list of winners in key categories: VIDEO OF THE YEAR Taylor Swift ARTIST OF THE YEAR Bad Bunny SONG OF THE YEAR Lizzo-"About Damn Time" BEST COLLABORATION Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-"Industry Baby" BEST K-POP Lisa-"LALISA" BEST NEW ARTIST Dove Cameron BEST POP Harry Styles-"As It Was" BEST R&B The Weeknd-"Out of Time" BEST HIP-HOP Nicki Minaj ft.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 09:00 IST
Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey. Following is a list of winners in key categories: VIDEO OF THE YEAR Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR Bad Bunny SONG OF THE YEAR

Lizzo-"About Damn Time" BEST COLLABORATION Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-"Industry Baby" BEST K-POP

Lisa-"LALISA" BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron BEST POP

Harry Styles-"As It Was" BEST R&B The Weeknd-"Out of Time" BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-"Do We Have A Problem?" BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE BLACKPINK-"The Virtual"

