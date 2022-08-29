Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards
Following is a list of winners in key categories: VIDEO OF THE YEAR Taylor Swift ARTIST OF THE YEAR Bad Bunny SONG OF THE YEAR Lizzo-"About Damn Time" BEST COLLABORATION Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-"Industry Baby" BEST K-POP Lisa-"LALISA" BEST NEW ARTIST Dove Cameron BEST POP Harry Styles-"As It Was" BEST R&B The Weeknd-"Out of Time" BEST HIP-HOP Nicki Minaj ft.
