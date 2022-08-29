Left Menu

Apple series 'Lady in the Lake' stops filming in Baltimore after violent threat

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:56 IST
Apple series 'Lady in the Lake' stops filming in Baltimore after violent threat
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AppleTV)
  • Country:
  • United States

The production on upcoming Apple TV+ series ''Lady in the Lake'' was halted in the US state of Maryland after the show's team received a threat of violence.

The incident happened at Park Avenue in Baltimore's downtown area where the crew was approached by a group of locals at around 4 pm on Friday, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

According to a statement from the Baltimore Police Department, "the locals" warned the team that they would "come back later this evening (and) shoot someone" if they didn't stop filming. Afterwards the group told the producers that they would "allow the production to continue" if they are paid USD 50,000.

The team declined to pay and instead, decided to stop filming until a new location was found.

The producers of the series are yet to officially comment on the incident.

Led by Oscar winner Natalie Portman, ''Lady in the Lake'' is an adaptation of author Laura Lipman's 2019 novel and is being directed by filmmaker Alma Har'el of "Honey Boy" fame.

Har'el is collaborating with "The Man In The High Castle" writer Dre Ryan for the series.

The story takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist.

It sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

"Lady In The Lake", which hails from Endeavor Content, is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022