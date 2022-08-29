MX Player series 'Shiksha Mandal' to premiere on September 15

Social thriller series ''Shiksha Mandal'', starring Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Raj Malhotra, will start streaming on MX Player from September 15.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming show is directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and chronicles the unravelling of ''India's biggest education scam''.

''Shiksha Mandal'' reveals corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affect vulnerable students in India. Afzal said the team has tried to ensure that the narrative is as gripping as it is realistic. ''It's an added advantage for us that we have talented actors like Gauahar, Gulshan, and Pavan sir, who have shown faith in the script and me! Our association with MX Player is strengthened with this show, and we hope to create such hard-hitting stories together,'' the director said in a statement issued Monday.

Khan said she is happy to be part of ''Shiksha Mandal''.

'''Shiksha Mandal' revolves around the education scam, which is of concern as we are the largest and most intelligent population, and we need to ensure that we give everyone an equal and fair opportunity to be educated. It is something we must strive to work towards,'' the ''Salt City'' actor added.

Devaiah, who was most recently seen in the web series ''Duranga'', said he has tried to experiment with roles, scripts and content in his career. '''Shiksha Mandal' is one such project. I'm glad that it came my way... As a team, we have given our best to make a show that’s relevant, resonant & impactful to its viewers,'' he said.

Malhotra said he gravitates towards roles that tend to have an impact on the audience. ''With 'Shiksha Mandal', we are deconstructing what goes in the corrupted educational circuit and the impact on the common people involved. And that is the kind of story I would like to be a part of,'' the ''Grahan'' star said.

The show also stars Rajendra Sethi and Iram Badar Khan in pivotal roles.

