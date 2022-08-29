Left Menu

John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh to star in Sajid Khan's next directorial '100%'

Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khans upcoming film, titled 100, the makers announced on Monday.Dubbed as a story of love, marriage, family and spies, the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 12:34 IST
John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh to star in Sajid Khan's next directorial '100%'
Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khan's upcoming film, titled ''100%'', the makers announced on Monday.

Dubbed as a story of ''love, marriage, family and spies'', the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video. ''Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!'' read the tweet by T-Series.

''100%'' will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023.

Khan, known for films such as ''Heyy Baby'' and two ''Housefull'' movies, last directed 2014's ''Humshakals''.

