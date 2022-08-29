Left Menu

'Chakda Xpress' an eye-opener for me into world of women's cricket: Anushka

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:48 IST
'Chakda Xpress' an eye-opener for me into world of women's cricket: Anushka
Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Monday said her upcoming movie ''Chakda Xpress'' is a special film as it introduced her to the world of women's cricket.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the Netflix film is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

During Netflix's Films Day event here, the streaming service shared a behind-the-scenes video of the sports drama and a special message from the lead star.

In the video message, Sharma said she is in the UK training hard for the movie, in which she plays Goswami.

''Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film, called 'Chakda Xpress'. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. ''I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women's cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well,'' the 34-year-old actor said.

"Chakda Xpress" traces Goswami's journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India".

Sharma said she is looking forward to the film's release.

''I am sorry I couldn't be there personally to present this film. But here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen.

''Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on Netflix,'' she said.

''Chakda Xpress'' is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022