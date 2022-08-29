Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki to play another antihero in ‘The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate’

Song Joong-ki fans again have something cheer about. After Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki's new drama "The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate" is creating buzz among his fans. Song Joong-ki became highly popular for his antihero role in Vincenzo. He is again going to play a villain in the upcoming k-drama.

While fans are still unhappy about the fact that Vincenzo was not renewed for a Season 2, they might be happy to see their favorite actor in another negative role. Currently, he has become one of the most discussed topics among Hallyu community over Twitter and other social media platforms.

The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate is based on a hit novel about a loyal employee, Yoon Hyun-woo who was framed and murdered by his employer. He'd reborn as their youngest son Jin Do-joon, planning for revenge.

In the series, Song Joong Ki will be seen in the role of Yoon Hyun Woo who worked for Jin Yang Chul (Lee Sung Min,) the CEO of a conglomerate for over 10 years. He also teamed up with Shin Hyun-bin who plays a prosecutor in the anti-corruption investigation department of the Seoul District Prosecutors Office. She is also known as the "grim reaper of the Sunyang Group family," for leading the investigation regarding the family's illegal activities of hereditary succession, noted the Kdrama Star.

In The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate, Song Joong Ki will be reunited with his 'Vincenzo' co-star Jo Han Chul who will portray Jin Dong Ki, the second son of the Sunyang family.

A few days back, the network JTBC unveiled the first still cut of the actor dressed in a suit, tie and glasses, peeping out for something before getting into the car. The photo overflowed online. The filming for The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate was started in September 2021 and was wrapped up in April 2022.

