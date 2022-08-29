Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 began filming! Find out more details

The popular South Korean mythical world drama Arthdal Chronicles is set to return with a second season. Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was originally planned just after the end of the first season; however, all the programs were jumbled due to the pandemic. Now the good news is that the filming for the highly anticipated series has started on August 22.

Reportedly, Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 will be filming in Gyeonggi-do. But the plan has been pushed back for a week due to the record-breaking rainfall in and around Seoul.

Earlier it was revealed that the first script reading session for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was held with the cast members of the series. Lee JoonGi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun, and Kim Ok Vin and others were present in the program.

The K-drama initially starred Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won. But actors Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se Kyung replaced them as protagonists Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won respectively in Arthdal Chronicles 2. Song Joong Ki played twin characters Eun Seom and Saya in Season 1, while Kim Ji Won played Tanya.

Based on the report of Joy News in August, Lee JoonGi and Shin Se Kyung were seen attending the first table reading for Arthdal Chronicles season 2 on last August 6.

According to the February 2022 announcement, Studio Dragon planned to release the second sequel of Arthdal Chronicles in early 2023 along with a webtoon and an MMORPG. Writers Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon are scripting Season 2, while the second outing will be directed by The Great Battle's director Kim Kwang Sik.

Except Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won mostly the other cast members like Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Vin are returning to their respective roles as Tagon and Tae Al Ha in Arthdal Chronicles season 2. To notify viewers Kim Ok-bin shared an Instagram post in February about her returning.

The first season of the k-drama was praised, and it became very popular in South Korea for its interesting storyline and a unique setting, touching on subjects like the meaning of a tribe, an alliance and a nation, as well as religion. According to Consumer Research Report by Korean Creative Content Agency, the show became the highest-rated Korean play on cable television in South Korea.

As of now, Arthdal Chronicles season 2 doesn't have an exact release date! We will keep you updated on this. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Fans celebrate Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 6th anniversary with Lee Joon-gi's clippings