Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:58 IST
Cobra Kai Season 5’s contests will be merciless, Eagle vs Cobra, Miguel vs Robby & more
Cobra Kai Season 5 is going to have intense fights showing no mercy as the senseis suggest in the series. Image Credit: Twitter (@CobraKaiSeries)
The curiosity and urge for spoilers continue to augment among Cobra Kai fans and most martial arts aficionados as we are coming close to Season 5's September release. Netflix is tactically testing the patience of series lovers by teasing powerful posters and dramatic trailers. Here Devdiscourse will enlighten you with some latest updates related to the imminent Cobra Kai Season 5.

In a new trailer for Netflix Cobra Kai Season 5, the viewers can see Daniel bringing in an old foe, Chozen, who has now turned his friend, in Miyagi-do. Even more, fighting among the students can be observed in the promo.

The clip of Cobra Kai Season 5 shows fighting between Eagle and Cobra. In the previous season, we had seen a severe fight between Johnny and Terry Silver. Terry had betrayed Tory, John Kreese and other students of his dojo and also badly exploited the relationship between Johnny and Robby. All these activities of Terry infuriated Johnny and when they confronted each other, they had severe fights. The viewers can get a throwback of the non-ended fight.

Johnny is also seen saying in the teaser to LaRussos, "All we gotta do is get our hands dirty." We believe Cobra Kai Season 5 is going to have intense fights showing no mercy as the senseis suggest in the series. The fifth season can have a short portrayal of Miguel's journey in finding his father as he's still heavily a part of this season. Fans will be overjoyed to see the long-awaited rematch between Miguel and Robby.

Here's Netflix's synopsis for Cobra Kai season 5: "Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

Cobra Kai Season 5 is expected to return with the actors like Daniel LaRusso (as Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (as William Zabka), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda La Russo), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen Diaz), Thomas Ian Griffith as Big Bad (Terry Silver) and Martin Kove (as John Kreese).

The other cast members in Cobra Kai Season 5 are Yuji Okumo (as Chozen), Xolo Maridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene) and Peyton List (as Tory Nichols). Dallas Young, a newcomer will be seen as Kenny Payne. Alicia Hannah-Kim has joined the cast as Kim Da-Eun, a South Korean sensei who is part of Terry Silver's plans for Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai Season 5 will be out on Netflix on September 9. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

