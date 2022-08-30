Left Menu

‘The Woman King’ to release in India on October 5

The movie chronicles the journey of General Nanisca Davis as she inspires the king to take on the enemies determined to violate their honour and destroy their way of life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:32 IST
Oscar winner Viola Davis-starrer historical epic movie ''The Woman King'' is all set for a theatrical release in India on October 5.

The film, inspired by true events, follows the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century, one of the most powerful states of Africa at the time.

According to a press release issued by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, ''The Woman King'' will release in the country in English and Tamil. The movie chronicles the journey of General Nanisca (Davis) as she inspires the king to take on the enemies determined to violate their honour and destroy their way of life. Actors Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin round out the cast. ''The Old Guard'' helmer Gina Prince Bythewood has directed the movie and has also penned the screenplay along with Dana Stevens.

Cathy Schulman, Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello are the producers.

