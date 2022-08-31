Left Menu

What's brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Shubhman Gill?

Cricketer Shubhman Gill and actress Sara Ali Khan have become the talk of the town ever since pictures and videos of them having dinner together at a restaurant went viral on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:27 IST
Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubhman Gill (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Cricketer Shubhman Gill and actress Sara Ali Khan have become the talk of the town ever since pictures and videos of them having dinner together at a restaurant went viral on social media. A video shared on TikTok, shows a woman saying that she just 'saw Sara at Bastian', followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with Shubhman.

In the viral images, both of them could be seen placing their order. While the actress looked pretty in a pink outfit, the sportstar kept it casual in a white and green shirt. Reacting to Sara and Shubhman's images, a netizen commented, "Watt??? Shubman Gill is dating Sara Ali Khan??"

"New friends in the town?" another one commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

On the other hand, Shubhman was praised by everyone last week as he slammed his maiden ODI century in India colours during the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare. Shubhman, who made his ODI comeback with the series against the West Indies, was a treat to the eye during his innings comprising 15 fours and a six. (ANI)

