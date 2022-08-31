Left Menu

Nicolas Cage to star in comedy drama movie ‘Dream Scenario’

Hollywood veteran Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the lead role in comedy drama Dream Scenario.According to entertainment website Deadline, Kristoffer Borgli is directing the movie from his own script.Entertainment company A24 is set to finance and produce the project.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 09:32 IST
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy drama movie ‘Dream Scenario’
Nicolas Cage Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the lead role in the comedy-drama ''Dream Scenario''.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, Kristoffer Borgli is directing the movie from his own script.

Entertainment company A24 is set to finance and produce the project. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will also produce via their Square Peg banner.

Plot details are currently under wraps.

Cage was recently seen playing himself in the Lionsgate film ''The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent''. His next release is the Universal action comedy ''Renfield'', in which he plays Dracula opposite Nicholas Hoult as the titular character.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022