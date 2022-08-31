Audience cheers to Shin Ji-min’s comeback after bullying scandal

The AOA rapper and singer Shin Ji-min, better known as Jimin makes a comeback after the bullying scandal through JTBC's rapper survival program. She is seen once again competing with fellow K-Pop girl groups in an upcoming JTBC show.

The new rapper survival program is titled Second World. The program will feature 8 main rappers from various girl groups, namely Wonder Girls' Yubin, AOA's Shin Jimin, MAMAMOO's Moonbyul, Oh My Girl's Mimi, WJSN's Lexy, MOMOLAND's JooE, Billlie's Moon Sua and CLASS: y's Kim SeonYoo

On the 30th, JTBC's The Second World had its online production. Director Kim HyungJoong said, "The eight artists are already the best singers just as they're the best rappers. They just took on the limited position since they're a member of a group. I realized that their desires and skills are more than those of solo singers. So we just let them loose on the stage."

The audience is overjoyed after seeing the comeback of Shin Ji-min in the show. After the bullying controversies in the previous program, Shin Ji-min stopped activities once being caught up in the AOA colleague bullying controversy in 2020, is back. Shin Ji-min also spoke about her past.

On her return, Shin Ji-min said "I'm still very careful. But I think the viewers will accept me if I try my best."

She also talked about why she chose a survival show for her comeback. "I debuted as a rapper, but I first started off as a vocalist. I had this dream of becoming a rock star in the corner of my heart. During the hiatus, I thought I should sing when I make my comeback. And this was the chance."

Mimi commented, "I was worried that I had to appear in a survival show by myself. But now I can say that this has made me grow both as a person and as an artist. I'm really glad that I joined the show. I don't regret it."

When Shin Ji-min went on stage, everyone was surprised. She said, "I couldn't do anything at home and I couldn't sleep well. Time just passed. I lost a lot of weight and weighed 39 kg. I didn't meet anyone and I lived without the Internet for several months. Then she said, "I thought I had to start over."

In her speech, Shin Ji-min, said, "I was too afraid and worried that people would accept me again," had a serious conversation with her sister. Shin Ji-min's older sister said, "(You never said that) people will be able to feel that you came out after overturning your retirement," she said worryingly. Then Shin Ji-min replied, "There is nothing I can do other than just work hard."

She added, "My sister is concerned that I ended my career as a singer in a disgraceful way. I don't know when it will be the last, but I want to show my fans a good side. So I have to do well."

She expressed her gratitude for the cheers of the audience. Shin Ji-min finally shed tears addressed fans and said, "I miss you. I was so grateful the moment I heard that, and I was so happy that I thought it could be like this. I was just grateful."

