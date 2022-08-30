Song Hye Kyo & Han So Hee to team up in a k-drama by ‘Descendants of The Sun’ director

Descendants of the Sun actress Song Hye-kyo and director Lee Eung-bok are likely to collaborate again for a new K-drama called, "The Master of Confession."

As if that's not enough to woo the audience, the famous actress Han So Hee is also becoming part of the series. "The Master of Confession" would be her first project with director Lee Eung-bok. The reports were cracked by Sports Kyunghyang.

In response to the news, a representative from Han So Hee's agency 9ato Entertainment said, "Han So Hee has received an offer to star in 'The Price of Confession,' and she is positively reviewing the offer." A source from Song Hye Kyo's agency UAA remarked, "'The Price of Confession' is one of the projects she is reviewing [the offer for]."

"The Price of Confession" depicts the bloody chronicle of two women surrounding a murder case. The drama will be helmed by director Lee Eung Bok of hit projects including "Sweet Home," "Jirisan," and "Mr. Sunshine," and it will be written by Kwon Jong Kwan of "Sad Movie" and "Proof of Innocence."

Song Hye Kyo could play the role of an art teacher named Ahn Yoon Soo. Her dreams would be scattered by an unexpected incident, which would change her life completely. Ahn Yoon Soo is trying to revolve and set everything in the previous mode but she is unable to do that.

Han So Hee is in talks to play the role of a mysterious woman named, Mo Eun. But the identity of Mo Eun will not be revealed in the upcoming story. Due to her antisocial tendencies, everyone fears her, but she reaches a hand out to Yoon Soo, opening up a new world.

