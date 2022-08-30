Left Menu

Song Hye Kyo & Han So Hee to team up in a k-drama by ‘Descendants of The Sun’ director

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-08-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:46 IST
Song Hye Kyo & Han So Hee to team up in a k-drama by ‘Descendants of The Sun’ director
Song Hye-kyo & Han So Hee will play in new thriller series. Image Credit: Instagram
  • Country:
  • Japan

Descendants of the Sun actress Song Hye-kyo and director Lee Eung-bok are likely to collaborate again for a new K-drama called, "The Master of Confession."

As if that's not enough to woo the audience, the famous actress Han So Hee is also becoming part of the series. "The Master of Confession" would be her first project with director Lee Eung-bok. The reports were cracked by Sports Kyunghyang.

In response to the news, a representative from Han So Hee's agency 9ato Entertainment said, "Han So Hee has received an offer to star in 'The Price of Confession,' and she is positively reviewing the offer." A source from Song Hye Kyo's agency UAA remarked, "'The Price of Confession' is one of the projects she is reviewing [the offer for]."

"The Price of Confession" depicts the bloody chronicle of two women surrounding a murder case. The drama will be helmed by director Lee Eung Bok of hit projects including "Sweet Home," "Jirisan," and "Mr. Sunshine," and it will be written by Kwon Jong Kwan of "Sad Movie" and "Proof of Innocence."

Song Hye Kyo could play the role of an art teacher named Ahn Yoon Soo. Her dreams would be scattered by an unexpected incident, which would change her life completely. Ahn Yoon Soo is trying to revolve and set everything in the previous mode but she is unable to do that.

Han So Hee is in talks to play the role of a mysterious woman named, Mo Eun. But the identity of Mo Eun will not be revealed in the upcoming story. Due to her antisocial tendencies, everyone fears her, but she reaches a hand out to Yoon Soo, opening up a new world.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more news on the upcoming K-drama!

Also Read: Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki to play another antihero in 'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate'

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022