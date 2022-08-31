Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes to their fans on social media

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. The festive season is here as the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

Following the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their fans on this auspicious occasion. Bollywood veteran star Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and wished his fans through a 'Ganesh-Chaturthi' special post featuring Ganesh made from Peeple leaves "Ganesh chaturthee kee haardik aur anek anek shubhakaamanaen".

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared greetings via his Instagram post, where he clubbed the post featuring 'kesariya' Ganesh with Ganpati Arti sung by his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt extended wishes to her fans via her Instagram story, she wrote "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and peace"

Global icon Priyanka Chopra extended greetings through her Instagram story, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!!" Actor Akshay Kumar sent his greetings to his fans through his Instagram story, where he posted a motion picture of Lord Ganesh and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

The festivities began on August 31 and will conclude on September 9. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)