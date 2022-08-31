Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes to their fans on social media

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. The festive season is here as the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:55 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes to their fans on social media
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. The festive season is here as the country celebrates the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

Following the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their fans on this auspicious occasion. Bollywood veteran star Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and wished his fans through a 'Ganesh-Chaturthi' special post featuring Ganesh made from Peeple leaves "Ganesh chaturthee kee haardik aur anek anek shubhakaamanaen".

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared greetings via his Instagram post, where he clubbed the post featuring 'kesariya' Ganesh with Ganpati Arti sung by his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt extended wishes to her fans via her Instagram story, she wrote "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and peace"

Global icon Priyanka Chopra extended greetings through her Instagram story, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!!" Actor Akshay Kumar sent his greetings to his fans through his Instagram story, where he posted a motion picture of Lord Ganesh and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

The festivities began on August 31 and will conclude on September 9. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022