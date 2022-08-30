One Piece Chapter 1059 will return after a week's break! Explore the plotline

The Straw Hat Pirates, Kid Pirates and Heart Pirates finally left the Wano country. They all are now in the sea. One Piece Chapter 1059 is the next Chapter to reveal more about the adventure in the sea voyages of the Pirates. The latest chapter starts the new arc of the manga One Piece.

In One Piece Chapter 1058, the main focus was the revealed new bounties of the Straw Hats and the Cross Guilds' key members. Moreover, the fact is that the true leader of the Cross Guild organization is not the clown Buggy, but Mr. Crocodile.

According to the Indonesian portal Jurnal Medan, looking at the bounties of Buggy, Mihawk, and Crocodile, the three members of the Cross guild, fans are wondering if Elbaf's alleged final destination will be a port for them to venture out.

One Piece Chapter 1059 will show another war that might be bigger than the previous war of Wano. One Piece Chapter 1059 might also give a glimpse of Yamato who didn't join the crew in the sea voyage.

In the latest chapter, some of the panels show Nami is seen yelling at Luffy, calling him a sorry excuse for a captain while he's locked up in a cage, clearly beaten badly by his navigator. However, Luffy apologizes for his stunt and Jinbe attempts to heel the captain.

Meanwhile, Robin brings a paper delivered by a News Coo that announces new bounties they receive. The crew bounties are as follows.

Tony Tony Chopper (1,000 Beri bounty)

Nami (366,000,000 Beri bounty)

Brook (383,000,000 Beribounty)

Franky (394,000,000 Beri bounty)

Usopp (500,000,000 Beri bounty)

Nico Robin (930,000,000 Beri bounty)

VinsmokeSanji (1,032,000,000 Beri bounty)

Jinbe (1,100,000,000 Beri bounty,)

RoronoaZoro (1,100,001,100 Beri bounty)

Monkey D. Luffy (3,000,000,000 Beri bounty)

Unfortunately, One Piece chapter 1059 will release on September 11, 2022, after a week's break. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

