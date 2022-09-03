The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: Everything you need to know

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has been announced! The announcement was made at a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. The first poster for the upcoming season is shared. The release date for the anime is yet to be announced but it is confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming Season 3 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

One year after that the Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura confirmed at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 that fans do not have to wait for the third season as long as they had to wait for the second one. After that news came, fans expected Season 3 to arrive earlier and not delayed like the previous season. The Rising of the Shield Hero debuted in 2019 but the second season was delayed for the pandemic and released in April 2022.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 was announced two years back but to be fair to the streamer, it might be too early to expect a release of Season 3 in 2022. However, we are hopeful of it arriving in 2023.

Hitoshi Haga, who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, is returning as the director for Shield Hero Season 3. Takao Abo and Masato Jinbo were the directors of Season 1 and Season 2, respectively.

The Japanese dark fantasy isekai light novel series is written by AnekoYusagi and illustrated by Seira Minami. The novel series was adapted into a manga series by AiyaKyū and published by Media Factory, with twenty volumes released as of February 22, 2022. Both the novel and manga series was licensed by One Peace Books and were published in North America starting in September 2015.

Here is the novel synopsis as described by the publisher:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 could focus on the Fallen Heroes arc of the light novel. The New World Arc, where Naofumi's group goes into Kyo's world is shown in Season 2.

Shield Hero Season 2 concluded with Naofumi's party finally reaching their destination, the spot of the Spirit Tortoise's demise, where they are to pay their respects to Ost. Before leaving, Naofumi sees the spirit of Ost as the two smiles at each other.

The exact release date for The Rising of Shield Hero Season 3 is yet to be planned. We will update you as soon as we get anything new on it. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Japanese anime series and movies!

