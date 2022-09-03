Demon Slayer Season 3: What does Swordsmith Village arc have in store?

Ufotable announced the Demon Slayer Season 3 right after the finale of the second season. The title of the third season is said to be Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3, which is planned to be released in 2023.

The exact release date is yet to be revealed, but let's do some guesswork. Since the production commenced on February 13, 2022, the anime should be ready for release by the end of 2022.

#NEWS The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! [STAFF]Original Story: Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)Director: Haruo SotozakiCharacter Design: Akira MatsushimaAnimation Production: @ufotable pic.twitter.com/nmSamYTOdy — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 13, 2022

However, we should also consider the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of the third installment. Additionally, there was a two-and-a-bit-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 of the anime. So if we consider all that, then a more realistic release schedule for Demon Slayer Season 3 could be anywhere between April and October 2023.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3?

Season 2 covers the "Entertainment District" arc, and the third season of Demon Slayer will focus on the Swordsmith Village arc. As there is another arc available in the original manga titled Final Battle Arc, this not it's not the end of the story. Fans might get another season of Demon Slayer.

As there is not much content in the Swordsmith Village arc to create 23 episodes, Demon Slayer might show Season 4 or the Final Battle arc splitting into two parts – the Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc, as reported by Sportskeeda. Infinity Castle arc consists of 46 chapters itself.

Demon Slayer is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story focuses on a kind-hearted boy called Tanjiro Kamado, who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive, but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. He fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

Haruo Sotozaki will be the director for Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village, while Akira Matsushima is returning to provide new character designs.

During the big announcement of Demon Slayer Season 3, the creators released a poster, teasing fans about what they can expect in the upcoming segment. In the shared poster, the key visual shows Demon Slayer Season 2 ended. The poster features two major characters along with the title "The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaSwordsmith Village Arc!"

The Entertainment District Arc ends with Tanjiro and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui defeating the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will start with Tanjiro traveling to the Swordsmith Village to replace his sword because the smith Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repairing it. Tanjiro will meet Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito during travel.

Tanjiro has to explain the smith who made it and how his sword was so badly damaged. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in. The Mist Hashira, MuichiroTokito, engages the demons, but he'll need some help from Tanjiro and Genya, to deal with the demons. Season 3 will show how they handle the upper-rank demons.

We could get a glimpse of Tengen Uzui in Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 if he survives in the last season. He might be living happily his retired life with his three wives.

Who are returning in Demon Slayer Season 3?

The main cast members are expected to reprise their roles, including NatsukiHanae (as Tanjiro Kamado), AkariKito (Nezuko Kamado), HiroShimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira).

We could also see the returning of more actors like Takahiro Sakurai (as Water Hashira, and Giyu Tomioka), Reina Ueda (as Tsugu koKanao), Toshihiko Seki (Muzan Kibutsuji), Toshiyuki Morikawa (Kagaya Ubuyashiki) and Ai Kayano (Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho).

The two key players Love Hashira and Mist Hashira will be played by Kana Hanazawa and KengoKawanishi, respectively.

The release date for Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

