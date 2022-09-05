Outlander Season 7: Joey Phillips & Izzy Meikle-Small join cast, open up about their roles

The sixth season of Diana Gabaldon's popular time-travelling romantic series, Outlander started airing in March 2021. However, the season was shortened to eight episodes due to the pandemic. Clearly, the decision disheartened many fans. The good news is that Starz Outlander Season 7 is officially under production. In fact, the seventh season would make up for the shortened sixth season by creating an extended Season 7 with a total of 16 episodes. The prequel is titled "Blood of My Blood." There are more new additions in the cast list of Outlander Season 7. Read the article to get the full details.

The cast and crews are back for the Outlander Season 7 filming. The cast includes Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton. The series' official Twitter account revealed their picture on April 6, 2022, saying "Season 7 is in production."

The cast and crew are back at it - #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022

We previously saw, Jamie Fraser's illegitimate son, William Ransom who was raised by Lord John Grey since season three is adult now. Canadian actor Charles Vandervaart William Ransom will play the role of William in Outlander Season 7.

"We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season 7 of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer. "Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and Mac Kenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before."

EP Maril Davis adds, "The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie's son was a daunting task, but Charles' charisma was evident during the audition process, and we are excited to see what he will bring to William's multi layered journey."

Izzy Meikle-Small of 'Never Let Me Go' joins Outlander Season 7 cast as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as her brother Dr. Denzell Hunter, who become integral in the lives of the Frasers as the Revolutionary War gets underway.

Showrunner EP and as well as writer, Matthew B. Roberts said, "We're excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can't wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life."

Izzy and Joey took to the official Twitter account to introduce their roles in Season 7. They both are brother and sister. Denzell is their elder brother who is a doctor by profession while Izzy and Joey both are Quakers as well.

"Denzel has a real urge to join the Continental Army and serve as a surgeon because he believes that liberty is a gift from God. And so that then starts their journey as Rachel comes with me," Joey Phillips said.

According to Deadline, Outlander Season 7 could be released on late 2022 or early 2023. Considering that season 6 premiered in March 2022, that's frankly huge news.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on more Starz's shows!

