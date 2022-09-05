Dead to Me Season 3 is reportedly releasing in November 2022! Find out more details!

The final batch of the Netflix hit dark comedy series Dead to Me Season 3 finally got its release date. After several interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for Netflix Dead to Me Season 3 started on May 2021 and was wrapped up in April 2022.

The creator, Liz Feldman confirmed the wrap-up news on Instagram on April 26, 2022. She posted a picture of a chair with the Dead to Me logo on it from Laguna Beach, California alongside the caption (edited for brevity):

"That's a wrap on Dead to Me S3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy shit… Christina Applegate Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler, Diana Maria Riva, Brandon Scott, Suzy Nakamura all knock it out of the park. So excited for you to see it."

While it was not an official announcement, we could go with the news that the third season of Dead to Me will release in November 2022. It was already declared earlier that the final outing of the drama will come out sometime in 2022. We are inching closer to the release of Dead to Me Season 3. NetflixLIfe confirmed the series to arrive on November 2022. Since NetflixLife's predictions often come true, we could go for it until the official announcement arrives.

Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline. Viewers are expecting an explosive finale of the series. The chemistry between Christina Applegate (as Jen Harding) and Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale) engaged the audience throughout the series since 2019.

Christina Applegate took to social media to share her thoughts on the final season announcement saying "I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so."

In an interview with THR, creator Liz Feldman talked why Dead to Me wouldn't be a long long-running show.

"I always had the sense that I wanted this show to be a relatively short-running one. I understand the landscape at Netflix. It's very rare for them to have a show that goes five, six or seven seasons. It can happen, but it's obviously the exception. Halfway through shooting season two, an idea came to me that felt very true to the show — and I realized that it could be a really great way to end it," said Feldman.

The good news is fans will see more energetic series on Netflix by Liz Feldman. She has signed up with several contracts with the streamer.

The release date for Dead to Me is yet to be announced officially. Stay connected with us for updates!

