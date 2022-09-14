One Piece Chapter 1060 leaks: Luffy’s dream & Lulucia Kingdom to be destroyed

One Piece Chapter 1060 leaks are out. Trusted leaker @Redon has revealed the spoiler which has been briefly summarized by Lebrent on the Worstgen forum. The latest chapter ends with Straw Hats Pirates are heading toward the new Island. World Government and Blackbeard Pirates attack Amazon Lily intended to capture Boa.

Spoilers Alert: This article contains leaks spoiler of One Piece 1060!

One Piece Chapter 1060 will release on Sunday without any break. Therefore without any further ado let's dive into the One Piece Chapter 1060 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1060 is titled "Luffy's Dream." The cover page of Shonen Jump's upcoming issue shows gear 5 Nika and the color spread and 10 Straw Hats.

· Luffy reveals his Dream to the crew and we get to see their reaction

· Sabo continues his call with the dragon

· He mentions being in Lulucia Kingdom and having seen a person sitting on the empty throne

· Imu is seen with a map that has Lulucia kingdom crossed out

· In the skies of Lulucia Kingdom dark clouds start to gather and lightning is striking left and right

· An object is seen falling down from the sky onto the country

· Lulucia Kingdom is destroyed

· The straw hats meet Jewelry Bonney with a bounty of 320mil at the end of the Chapter

· Additional info from 5ch and redon

· Robin is reading the newspapers

· The crew comes to understand the world situation (Sabo killing Cobra) while they were in Wano Kuni.

· Luffy says the newspaper must be wrong because Sabo just wants to free everybody.

· He then talks about his dream.

· "This is the end of my dream...." He reveals it to the crew but we are not shown what his dream is

· Luffy is the one who says they must go to Alabasta and Zoro stops him saying Vivi is not there. Then Luffy says they must go to Mariejois, but Zoro stops him again. At the end of that part Luffy, Nami, Chopper and Sanji insult Zoro.

· Something gigantic appears above the island, above the clouds (we can't see it). It starts shooting laser beams (or something similar) over the island, producing a huge explosion in the form of a sphere. But the sphere is the product of the impact of the laser beams on the island.

· Straw Hat crew finds Bonney some days before the first part of the chapter (the part about Luffy's dream). They find her in the sea (she's in kid form), near a winter island with a strong climate. It's the last page of the chapter so there's no interaction that we can see.

One Piece Chapter 1060 spoilers also suggest the plot will also cover the crews and Five Elders. The detailed spoilers are expected to be revealed within September 16, 2022.

One Piece Chapter 1060 will be officially released on Sunday, September 18. The people of Australia will see the updates on Monday at 12.30 am. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

